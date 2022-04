A new Macy's Backstage store will be opening in Santa Maria Town Center this weekend.

The store will be situated inside the Macy's that is already open in the town center and offer styles at a lower price.

The grand opening is on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:15 in the morning.

There will be giveaways for customers who attend.

It is on the second floor and to enter use the north doors next to the Bank of America