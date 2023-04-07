Madonna Inn welcomes the community to see Easter decor

Spring has sprung at the Madonna Inn and the hotel is inviting the community to visit for Easter.

Madonna Inn staff says their Easter brunch is sold out; however, people are still welcome to go and snap some pictures of the Easter-themed decor.

There are all sorts of items around the hotel, like bunnies and Easter eggs that hang from trees.

There are also Easter eggs hidden throughout the hotel for kids to find. The Easter decor will be up until Monday.

People can also get Easter bunny baskets at the hotel gift shops. There will also be a special Easter cocktail for adults.