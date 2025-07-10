Madre Fire 62% contained with 'difficult' conditions ahead

Fire crews battling the Madre Fire in southeast San Luis Obispo County are facing a new challenge this week as temperatures in the area begin to rise.

The Madre Fire has burned 80,610 acres and is 62% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

CAL FIRE says one structure has been destroyed and one firefighter has been injured by the blaze.

According to the National Weather Service's forecast on Wednesday, temperatures near New Cuyama are expected to reach 101 degrees on Thursday and 102 degrees on Friday.

Madre Fire Public Information Officer Bert Fuiava says this week's warm-up may impact the fight against the largest fire burning in California so far this year.

“It really makes it difficult for our firefighters because the winds can shift from east to west or north to south at any time. So with warm and dry weather, fire behavior can change drastically," Fuiava said.

CAL FIRE reports that residents in Zones LPF-017, SLC-240, 263, 264, 298, 299, 312, 337, 338, and 358 are still under evacuation orders.

Zones SLC-226, 265, 300, 313, and 339 are under an evacuation warning.

According to the fire agency, 1,450 fire personnel are currently responding to the blaze.

Closures on Highway 166 were lifted on Tuesday.