Magnitude 3.5 earthquake recorded near Carpinteria Wednesday night

United Stated Geological Survey
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 3.5 earthquake 11 kilometers, or 6.8 miles, southeast of Carpinteria, at 10:38 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 09, 2021
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded off the coast near Carpinteria on Wednesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded.

The quake hit about 6.8 miles southeast of Carpinteria at 10:38:13 p.m. PST on Dec. 8, according to the agency's data.

"It's a good reminder we live in earthquake country," Mike Eliason, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said in a tweet Wednesday night.

Information on earthquake preparedness can be found online at EarthquakeCountry.org.

