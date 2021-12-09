Magnitude 3.5 earthquake recorded near Carpinteria Wednesday night

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded off the coast near Carpinteria on Wednesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded.

The quake hit about 6.8 miles southeast of Carpinteria at 10:38:13 p.m. PST on Dec. 8, according to the agency's data.

"It's a good reminder we live in earthquake country," Mike Eliason, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said in a tweet Wednesday night.

Information on earthquake preparedness can be found online at EarthquakeCountry.org.