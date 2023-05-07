Mail carriers to collect donations during Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will be holding its annual food drive on Saturday, May 13.

You can donate simply by leaving non-perishable food items next to your mailbox before the mail is delivered on that day. Your postal carrier will collect the donation.

This is the 31st anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is one of the local agencies that will benefit from the food drive.

“There is no easier way to donate,” Lisa Skvarla, the Foodbank’s Chief People Officer, said in a press release. “Just leave the food in a sturdy bag by the mailbox. We’ll have volunteers at each post office ready to help unload the bags from our trusty postal carriers and get them on trucks to the warehouses.”

The Foodbank says it is most in need of nut butters, canned protein (such as tuna, chicken and salmon), whole grain cereals, pasta, canned pasta sauce, dried beans, canned beans, canned corn, healthy soups and stews, oatmeal, bouillon, olive oil and rice.

According to the NALC, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.82 billion pounds of food since its inception.

The Foodbank hopes to collect 100,000 pounds of food during this year's drive.

