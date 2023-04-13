UPDATE: Hwy 101 southbound near Main Street in Santa Maria reopens

(UPDATE 2:51 p.m.) All lanes are reopened, Caltrans said.
Update (final): Roadway reopened.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 13, 2023
———
(UPDATE: 2:27 p.m.) The on-ramp and the right lane have reopened but the left lane remains closed, Caltrans said.
Fire officials said the fire was intentionally set and the CHP made an arrest.
Update: The right lane is reopened on southbound #Hwy101. The left lane remains CLOSED.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 13, 2023
———
The on-ramp to Hwy 101 southbound on Main Street in Santa Maria is closed Thursday afternoon due to a grass fire, Caltrans officials said.
The fire was first reported shortly before 1:40 p.m., according to the CHP log.
Caltrans officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
This is a developing story.
Main Street on-ramp to southbound #Hwy101 CLOSED in #SantaMaria due to grass fire. Avoid area if possible. #SantaBarbaraCounty— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 13, 2023