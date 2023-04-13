Watch Now
UPDATE: Hwy 101 southbound near Main Street in Santa Maria reopens

The right lane and the on-ramp are reopened, and the left lane remains closed
Posted at 2:02 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 17:52:32-04

(UPDATE 2:51 p.m.) All lanes are reopened, Caltrans said.

———
(UPDATE: 2:27 p.m.) The on-ramp and the right lane have reopened but the left lane remains closed, Caltrans said.

Fire officials said the fire was intentionally set and the CHP made an arrest.

———
The on-ramp to Hwy 101 southbound on Main Street in Santa Maria is closed Thursday afternoon due to a grass fire, Caltrans officials said.

The fire was first reported shortly before 1:40 p.m., according to the CHP log.

Caltrans officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story.

