UPDATE: Hwy 101 southbound near Main Street in Santa Maria reopens

(UPDATE 2:51 p.m.) All lanes are reopened, Caltrans said.

Update (final): Roadway reopened. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 13, 2023

———

(UPDATE: 2:27 p.m.) The on-ramp and the right lane have reopened but the left lane remains closed, Caltrans said.

Fire officials said the fire was intentionally set and the CHP made an arrest.

Update: The right lane is reopened on southbound #Hwy101. The left lane remains CLOSED. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 13, 2023

———

The on-ramp to Hwy 101 southbound on Main Street in Santa Maria is closed Thursday afternoon due to a grass fire, Caltrans officials said.

The fire was first reported shortly before 1:40 p.m., according to the CHP log.

Caltrans officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story.