Maintenance, testing of SLO County emergency sirens to start Monday

Starting Monday, June 9, PG&E will be conducting maintenance on San Luis Obispo County’s Early Warning System sirens.

During the annual maintenance, each of the county’s 131 sirens is inspected and tested for a few seconds at a low volume.

The work will take place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July.

During the month of June, people in the Irish Hills of San Luis Obispo, Los Osos, Morro Bay, and Cayucos may hear the sirens being tested.

No action is required on the part of the public during these tests. In an emergency, the sirens will sound for three minutes. In that case, tune in to a local radio or TV station for emergency information.

The sirens were installed across the county as one of the requirements for the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant but can be used for any emergency.