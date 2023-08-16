Maintenance work, deep cleaning underway at Lompoc Aquatic Center

Maintenance work is underway at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

The aquatic center has been closed since Saturday while crews work to deep clean the showers on the deck area, make repairs to the aqua play structure and change lights in the pool.

The operations manager for the pool, Andrew Zavala, says the work happens twice a year to help keep mold and residue buildup to a minimum.

“Our job is to try and control anything that is growing, which would be mold in a lot of a lot of… residue that builds up from just a lot of traffic in there,” Zavala said. “So we concentrate on deep cleaning in the shower areas out here on the deck, so we want to clean up this concrete area so it's nice for everybody to walk around when they do."

Zavala says the pools are cleaned daily with a filtration system and cleaning crews regularly wash down the deck and bathrooms.

The aquatic center is set to reopen Aug. 28.