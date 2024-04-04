Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maintenance work on Centennial Park Trial postponed due to excessive rain

Centennial Park trail.png
KSBY
Centennial Park trail.png
Posted at 5:58 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 20:58:56-04

Maintenance work on the Centennial Park Trial is postponed due to weather, Paso Robles City officials announced.

The work was originally scheduled to take place during spring break for Paso Robles Schools but is now delayed due to excessive rain from over the weekend.

According to the press release, city staff and the maintenance contractor have decided to reschedule the planned work to late June to avoid negatively impacting the students and families who use the trail to walk to and from area schools.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg