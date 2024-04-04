Maintenance work on Centennial Park Trial postponed due to excessive rain

Maintenance work on the Centennial Park Trial is postponed due to weather, Paso Robles City officials announced.

The work was originally scheduled to take place during spring break for Paso Robles Schools but is now delayed due to excessive rain from over the weekend.

According to the press release, city staff and the maintenance contractor have decided to reschedule the planned work to late June to avoid negatively impacting the students and families who use the trail to walk to and from area schools.