UPDATE: Ventura man killed in Hwy 154 crash

Posted at 4:53 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 17:36:17-04

UPDATE (2:34 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol reports a 39-year-old man from Ventura died in Thursday morning's crash.

Officers say their preliminary investigation shows the driver was heading westbound on Highway 154 when he made an “unsafe turning movement,” causing his Toyota to cross over the double yellow lines and crash head-on into an oncoming Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as a 34-year-old man from Santa Barbara. His injuries were described as major.

The name of the driver killed has not yet been released.
---

UPDATE (6:30 a.m.) - According to officials, Caltrans is reopening Highway 154 following the deadly crash that took place around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

---

Highway 154 is closed in both directions Thursday morning after a fatal two-car crash.

Santa Barbara County firefighters are currently on scene. Public information officer Daniel Bertucelli says the collision happened just before 4 a.m. along Highway 154 at Lake View Drive near Lake Cachuma.

Both vehicles were severely damaged and one of the drivers died in the crash, according to Bertucelli.

Firefighters pulled the other driver from their car and that person has been taken to the hospital.

Officials say Highway 154 was closed from Highway 192 to Highway 246 near Santa Ynez.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

