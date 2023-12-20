Watch Now
Major injuries reported in crash off Hwy 101 in Arroyo Grande

Posted at 9:02 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 12:02:35-05

Major injuries were reported in a crash that prompted a SIG Alert through the Arroyo Grande area Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 5:10 a.m. when a driver reported seeing a vehicle possible go off the northbound lanes of Highway 101 and onto Branch Street.

The vehicle was reportedly located in a culvert just south of Oak Park Boulevard.

The #2 lane of the northbound side of the highway was shut down at 7:36 a.m. and a SIG Alert issued for the area as traffic was backing up.

The SIG Alert was canceled at 8:37 a.m.

Major injuries were reported.

