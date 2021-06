California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

It happened on Highway 101 southbound near the Dos Pueblos Canyon Road off-ramp.

When they arrived officers say they found a single vehicle crashed off the road into a palm tree.

According to CHP, two females were in the car and one was ejected sustaining major injuries.

CHP said alcohol was a factor in the cause of the crash.