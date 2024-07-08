Watch Now
Major injuries reported in Highway 154 head-on crash

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jul 08, 2024

Emergency crews were responding to a head-on crash on Highway 154 Monday morning.

It happened near Foxen Canyon Road not too far from where crews are battling the Lake Fire.

As of 11:37 a.m., a cattle transfer being initiated was expected to possibly close the highway temporarily.

While it’s unknown how the cattle were involved in the crash, CHP reports one of the vehicles involved was towing a horse trailer.

CHP was reporting major injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

