Major injuries reported in Hwy 46 crash

Two people suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 46 East in Paso Robles on Friday morning.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. at Union Road.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda turned left onto westbound Highway 46 into the path of an Audi that was traveling eastbound. The Audi struck the driver's side of the Honda.

The two people in the Honda, a couple in their 70s from Santa Cruz, were taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Audi was also taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. Officers do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision. They do note that roadway maintenance was underway on eastbound Highway 46 at the time of the crash and the #2 lane was closed for repairs.