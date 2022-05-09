Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Major injury crash causes traffic backup on Hwy 101 in Santa Maria

hwy 101 main street crash.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Law enforcement take measurements at the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Main Street in Santa Maria on Monday, May 9, 2022.
hwy 101 main street crash.jpg
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 14:11:15-04

UPDATE (11:11 a.m.) - All lanes of traffic have now reopened.
___

(10:53 a.m.) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital with major injuries after a car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Monday.

It happened at about 9:45 a.m. near Main Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle that was traveling northbound rolled over the guardrail into the southbound lanes of traffic.

Fire officials say three other people had injuries.

Drivers should expect a traffic backup through the area while the wreckage is cleared.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png