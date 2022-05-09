Major injury crash causes traffic backup on Hwy 101 in Santa Maria

UPDATE (11:11 a.m.) - All lanes of traffic have now reopened.
(10:53 a.m.) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital with major injuries after a car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Monday.
It happened at about 9:45 a.m. near Main Street.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle that was traveling northbound rolled over the guardrail into the southbound lanes of traffic.
Fire officials say three other people had injuries.
Drivers should expect a traffic backup through the area while the wreckage is cleared.