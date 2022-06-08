Major power outage stretches from Shell Beach to parts of SLO

More than 3,500 PG&E customers were left without power Wednesday morning in an outage that stretches from Shell Beach to parts of San Luis Obispo.

The outage was first reported around 9:38 a.m. on PG&E's website.

The affected area runs south along Hwy 101 on both sides of the freeway, from Los Osos Valley Rd. to Seacliff Dr. in Shell Beach. A portion of See Canyon Road was also left in the dark.

The City of San Luis Obispo said in a tweet the outage is affecting several intersections. Officials urge drivers to treat the intersections as all-way stops and drive carefully.

PG&E crews are out investigating what caused the outage.

Right now, power is estimated to be restored by about 4:45 p.m.