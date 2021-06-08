Major renovations to close the Gaviota rest areas through the end of the year, into 2022

Planning a trip along Highway 101 this summer? Don’t count on the Gaviota Rest Areas. Beginning Friday, June 11, both northbound and southbound Gaviota Rest Areas off Highway 101 will close through February 2022, says Caltrans District 5.

The reason? Major renovations are due for the Santa Barbara County rest areas. The two rest areas will be undergoing a Wastewater System Improvement Project. The $4.6 million project is set to improve wastewater treatment and electrical systems. Two new buildings are also slated to go up: a water storage tank/pump house and a crew building.

Specialty Construction, based in San Luis Obispo, is the contractor for the project.

For other Central Coast state highway updates, motorists can visit the District 5 website.