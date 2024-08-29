Major traffic impacts on Hollister Avenue in Goleta starting Thursday

Beginning Thursday in Goleta, Hollister Avenue will see some major shifts to the flow of traffic.

Construction on Project Connect, which aims to build a new Hollister Avenue Bridge over San Jose Creek, is causing the traffic changes.

The City of Goleta said in a press release Wednesday that the section of Hollister Avenue between the southbound Highway 217 off-ramp and Kellogg Avenue will be most affected. All traffic lanes will shift to the south side of the roadway and will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.

Officials also say that traffic signals at Ward Drive and Dearborn Place will flash red starting early Thursday morning and extending into the evening. Drivers should avoid Hollister Avenue while signals are flashing, if possible.

The City of Goleta warns that those driving on Hollister Avenue should plan for additional travel time because of the traffic changes.

Work on Project Connect and its impacts on traffic is scheduled for about six months, officials say.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and carefully in the area.