Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties gets cancer survivor her dream playhouse

Southwest Carpenters Local 805 teamed up with Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties to grant a young cancer survivor's wish.

Marlee Jo who was diagnosed with cancer before her 3rd birthday. She wished for a custom playhouse with Barbies and camping accessories.

She has now been through chemotherapy and is cancer free.

Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties helped create Marlee Jo's Barbie dream house filled with all things Barbie.

"These kids are so brave, and these families have are so brave, and they go through so much,” said Lisa Ortiz, Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties granter. “It makes you want to give them the world, when they say a Barbie Dream House you think, how do you literally bring Barbie here and you make it an actual dream house."

Marlee Jo's parents are grateful to everyone in the community for helping and supporting them throughout her cancer treatment.

Along with Marlee Jo, Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters have been able to grant two other Santa Maria Make-a-Wish kids' playhouse wishes in the last three months.