Male dies after fall from cliff in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of a cliff fall in Isla Vista Saturday night.

Fire officials say the call came in at 10:53 p.m. on the 6400 block of Del Playa Drive.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found a male who had fallen approximately 40' off a cliff.

Before first responders arrived, people nearby performed CPR on the male after the fall.

Fire officials say the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the fall have not been released.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.

The name and the age of the victim is unknown at this time.