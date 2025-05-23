Mamba, our Pet of the Week needs a fresh start after her home banned pets

Every week, we feature an adoptable animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is two-year-old Mamba's turn.

She started her life at Woods and was adopted back in 2023. Now, a year and a half later, she is back due to her housing situation and a ban on pets.

She is active, smart, loyal, and knows lots of tricks. She has done well in off-site visits, on leash, and in the car. Head to the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to meet this sweet pup.

Check out Mamba or the other pets at Woods Humane Society at this link!