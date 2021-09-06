Man, 21, arrested for pulling out gun at Arroyo Grande bar, police say

A multi-agency search led to the arrest of a man who officers say pulled out a gun at an Arroyo Grande bar early Monday morning.

Arroyo Grande police say they responded to reports of the incident around 1 a.m. at a bar located on the 100 block of W. Branch St.

While responding, police say they noticed two men running away from the area.

They tried to stop the men, but officers say the men kept running.

Assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Grover Beach Police Department and Pismo Beach Police Department was requested.

The men were eventually found hiding and detained, according to police, who say a handgun believed to be discarded by one of the men was also found.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police say they were able to identify the 21-year-old suspect.

He was booked into county jail on suspicion of making terrorist threats, exhibiting a firearm and possessing a loaded firearm.

Bail was set at $50,000.

