Man, 22, killed in Friday night shooting in Lompoc

An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Lompoc Friday night.

Lompoc police say officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 p.m. on the 600 block of N. Fourth St.

Officers say they found a 22-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

The shooter was identified as Benito Martinez, according to police, who say the 20-year-old was arrested at the police department early Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and Lompoc police ask anyone with information to contact them.