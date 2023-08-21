Man, 34, shot, killed in Lompoc

A man was shot and killed in Lompoc over the weekend.

Lompoc police say officers responded to the 1300 block of L Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found the victim with gunshot wounds.

Police say life-saving measures were performed but Jonathan-David Clark, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say someone was seen fleeing the area but at this time, no arrests have been made.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Lompoc police with the investigation.

Anyone with surveillance video from the area or information on the shooting is asked to contact Lompoc police at (805) 736-2341.

Police say there are no indications so far that the shooting is gang related.

Caution tape could still be seen up at the apartment complex Monday afternoon.