Man, 80, hospitalized after being hit by car in San Luis Obispo

SLOPD
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jul 17, 2022
A San Luis Obispo man suffered major injuries after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo police say it happened at the intersection of Tank Farm Road and Morning Glory around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say it appears the 80-year-old man was walking from the south sidewalk of Tank Farm, crossing all lanes of traffic, when he was hit by a vehicle heading westbound on Tank Farm Road.

Police say their Severe Collision Investigative Detail (SCID) team responded to the scene and took over the investigation, prompting an hours-long closure of Tank Farm Road in the area.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police say, adding that drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact Officer Walsh at (805) 781-7312 and reference case #220716040.

