Man, 96, spends year making toy planes for Central Coast children

Kenneth Craig, 96, a resident from Arroyo Grande dropped off hundreds of handmade toy planes for KSBY's Season of Hope campaign.

Craig and his caregiver came to KSBY's studio in San Luis Obispo Wednesday to make the donation.

Craig tells KSBY this is the seventh year he has made more than 100 planes. Craig use to donate them all to the Salvation Army until he saw our Season of Hope campaign and wanted to share the wealth.

"When I was young I had nothing really, so I am glad to be able to make something for the kids that do not have much," said Craig.

Craig spends the year handmaking these toy planes in his woodshop at home. He says he made 300 planes this year, donating 200 of them to Season of Hope.

"They are all unpainted so the kids can decorate them the way that they like to."

Craig says he makes the planes out of recycled material.

"Whatever material I have, people bring me used fence material, I break it down and recycle it and make toys."

When asked why he decided to do this, Craig said, "So the children can enjoy them and have something to open on Christmas Day."

Craig estimates he has made about 1,000 planes in the past seven years for local children in need.

