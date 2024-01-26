Man accused of lewd acts with kids extradited from Mexico to Santa Barbara County

A man who has been wanted in connection with a child molestation investigation was extradited from Mexico to the United States this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

In 2019, sheriff's officials say they received a report that Gonzalo Gutierrez Cuevas, 60, of Goleta had engaged in lewd acts with children at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Nectarine Avenue.

Gutierrez Cuevas reportedly worked as the apartment's maintenance technician at the time.

Sheriff's officials say he fled the country after learning of the accusations.

The sheriff's office worked with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office and U.S. Marshals to locate Gutierrez Cuevas. On Thursday, Jan. 25, he was returned to the U.S.

He faces eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about additional crimes involving Gutierrez Cuevas to contact Detective Sosa at (805) 681-4150.

