Man armed with gun steals cash from a Santa Barbara bank

Police are searching for an armed man who robbed Mechanics Bank in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police say the robber showed a handgun to a teller at 2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th.

The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and then the robber ran off.

This happened on the 900 block of Carpinteria Street, police say the thief was already gone when they arrived.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 5'7" with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored baseball hat with the hood of his gray sweatshirt over it, and light colored shoes. The robber also wore a dark-colored cloth mask covering his face.

No one was injured in the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2376.

