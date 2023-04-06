Man arrested, accused of second robbery, assault in San Luis Obispo within a year

A man awaiting trial for an attack last year in San Luis Obispo was arrested again this week on suspicion of a similar crime.

San Luis Obispo Police say around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a robbery on the 1200 block of Marsh Street.

Once on scene, they say they found a 21-year-old man soaking wet and bleeding from the mouth. He reportedly told officers he was assaulted and his backpack stolen.

Police say they learned the man had been on the edge of San Luis Obispo Creek near the Toro Street Bridge when another man, who reportedly had an encampment nearby, demanded the 21-year-old transient give him his backpack.

Police say the victim dropped his backpack and was then told by the suspect, identified as Omar Justo, 35, he was going to kill and sexually assault him.

“Justo then punched and kicked the victim, dragged him into the creek, prevented him from climbing out of the water and threw large rocks at him, striking him on the torso,” police said in a press release, adding that the victim was able to get away through the opposite side of the creek and ask for help at a nearby business.

Officers say they located Justo in the area where the assault reportedly took place and arrested and booked him on suspicion of multiple felonies including suspicion of robbery, making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, kidnapping and committing a felony while out on bail.

Police say he was released on Jan. 18 of this year after being arrested last June for a robbery and assault that happened at an encampment near the area of Highway 101 and Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. Police say he was on a Post Arraignment Monitoring Program and was awaiting trial at the time of Wednesday’s arrest.

He remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail logs.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries police said were not life-threatening.

