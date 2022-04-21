Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in Guadalupe

Police took a man into custody Thursday morning after a seven-hour standoff at a home in Guadalupe.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Calle Cesar Chavez three times between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The first two times were for calls involving apparent disputes between family members but Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash says, in those cases, officers determined no crimes had been committed.

When officers arrived at the home for the third time, around 12:30 a.m., they reportedly heard multiple shots fired from inside the house. They called for mutual aid from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Maria Police Department and established communication inside the house.

"A young man had a gun who was making threats with the other family," said Chief Cash. "The other family members had barricaded themselves in a separate room. We were able to extract them out of the house through a window while we then made sure that the rest of the neighborhood was secure."

Cash says the suspect threatened to come outside and start shooting but also made statements that he wanted officers to enter the home "and take him out."

After several hours of negotiations, police secured an arrest warrant, and Cash says the suspect eventually came out of the house at around 7:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as Angel Calderon, was arrested on a charge of making criminal threats.

Cash says during a search of the home, officers found three guns.

Police say nobody was injured during the incident.