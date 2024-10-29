Man arrested after report of gunfire in Paso Robles neighborhood

Paso Robles police arrested a man Tuesday morning after a report of a shooting.

Police say they received a call just after 8:30 a.m. from a witness who reported hearing a man yelling in the 500 block of Oak Street, and then the sound of gunfire.

The witness told officers they saw a man leave the area in a black SUV.

Officers searching the area reportedly spotted a man getting into the back of a black SUV parked about a block away.

Police say officers made contact with the man, identified as 41-year-old Francisco Gutierrez, and found a loaded gun and spent shell casings in the SUV.

Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

According to the police department, officers spoke with a female acquaintance of Gutierrez who may have been involved in an argument with him around the time of the gunfire, but her involvement in the shooting is unclear. Investigators are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact Det. Place at (805) 227-7429.

