Man arrested after report of gunshots, domestic dispute in Whitley Gardens

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic dispute and took a man into custody Thursday morning in the Whitley Gardens area east of Paso Robles.

According to sheriff's officials, witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

It happened in the 100 block of Grace Drive.

When deputies arrived, officials say they found a man in the house and a woman in a trailer on the property waiting for law enforcement.

Deputies reportedly made contact with the suspect and were eventually able to talk him out of the house and took him into custody.