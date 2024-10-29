Man arrested after stealing RTA van in San Luis Obispo, police say

A man is facing carjacking and other charges after police say he stole an RTA mini van in San Luis Obispo Monday.

According to San Luis Obispo police, the van’s driver was filling it up with gas at JB Dewar pumps at 75 Prado just before 3:30 p.m. when officers say a man shoved the driver and drove off in the van.

Last seen heading northbound on Highway 101 with the back hatch open, police say officers located it on the highway just past Monterey Street and stopped the driver near Old Stagecoach Road.

The suspect, identified as Cody Miller, 36, who police say is a transient from San Luis Obispo, was arrested and taken into custody. Along with felony car jacking, he’s also facing charges of felony vehicle theft and a parole violation and remained in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to jail logs.

Police say the driver of the van was not injured and the van is back in RTA possession.

