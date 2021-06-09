Man arrested, cocaine seized by sheriff's office in San Miguel narcotics investigation

Detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office found and seized large amounts of cocaine in San Miguel on Monday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 7, members of the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, County Probation and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at a home in San Miguel, the SLO Sheriff’s Office says. The home was in the 300 block of 10th Street in San Miguel.

While searching a bedroom closet in the residence, detectives say they found clear plastic bags filled with cocaine, wrapped in a large sweatshirt. Several bags were reportedly hidden in the sweatshirt alongside a digital scale.

The sheriff’s office describes the cocaine as being “in large chunks,” and may have been cut directly from a brick of cocaine. This is a feature that is associated with large-scale cocaine dealers, officials say.

About 1½ pounds of cocaine were seized by detectives, an amount valued at an estimated $30,000.

Ramiro Alcazar-Barajas, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and was booked into the county jail.

If you have additional information, you can contact Tony Cipolla with the SLO County Sheriff's Office at (805) 781-4547.