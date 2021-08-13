Man arrested following crash that killed 1-year-old in Lompoc

A man is under arrest following a crash that killed a young child in Lompoc.

Lompoc police say officers responded to reports of the crash involving an off-highway vehicle (OHV) around 6:15 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue.

Police say a 1-year-old child was ejected from the OHV and was taken to a nearby hospital but died from their injuries.

The driver, identified as Kevin Alvarado-Velasquez, 24, was arrested and is facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing great bodily injury and child abuse causing death.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lompoc police.

