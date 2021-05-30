Man arrested following Friday morning murder in Santa Maria

Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Santa Maria last week.

Police say following an extensive search that included the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Erik Fernandez Rocha, 20, was arrested shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday while riding a bike on Donovan Road a N. Elm Street.

SMPD Erik Rocha

He was wanted in connection with the murder of Frankie Placido Hernandez early Friday morning.

Police had remained fairly tight-lipped about the investigation until Saturday night when they identified Rocha, 20, as the suspect.

Police were called to the Broadway overpass near Highway 101 shortly after 2 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting victim inside a vehicle there.

Police say Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

They add the it appears the 29-year-old victim had been shot near a business on the 100 block of E. Grant Street.

Investigators say they’re looking into a possible motive, but add the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

Rocha was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

