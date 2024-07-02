Man arrested following hours-long standoff in San Luis Obispo

A 30-year-old man was arrested late Monday night following an hours-long standoff in San Luis Obispo, according to police.

Police say officers the night before responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the 1500 block of Madonna Road but did not find any evidence of shots being fired.

Monday morning, police say someone in the same area called to report a bullet hole in the trunk of their vehicle.

After investigating further, police say they identified Luis Martin Barron of San Luis Obispo as the person believed to have fired a gun in the neighborhood and at around 5:15 p.m. Monday, a call came in reporting Barron was holding a gun and banging on a door and window of a neighbor’s apartment.

When officers responded, police say Barron went inside his apartment, refusing to come out.

Nearby apartments were evacuated and the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team called in to assist.

After failed attempts to communicate with the suspect via a loudspeaker, police say crisis negotiators were able to contact him on a cell phone, reportedly speaking with him for several hours hoping to deescalate the situation.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., police say Barron came out of the apartment and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony unlawful discharge of a weapon.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, and CAL FIRE also responded to assist with the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.