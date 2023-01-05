Man arrested following multi-agency search in Vandenberg Village

A Lompoc man was booked into jail following a search that prompted a multi-agency response in Vandenberg Village Wednesday night.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 100 block of Galaxy Way around 6:15 p.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance.

As deputies arrived on scene, sheriff’s officials say the suspect took off, causing a request for additional help from other agencies, including the Lompoc Police Department and a K9 unit.

Several neighboring streets in Vandenberg Village were blocked by law enforcement during the search.

After about 90 minutes, officials say William Bourdony, 36, was located in a nearby chaparral area and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria on suspicion of multiple misdemeanor and felony charges, including assault with a firearm, domestic violence, false imprisonment, dissuading a witness, brandishing a firearm and more.

Bail was set at $50,000. Jail logs did not show him in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says shelter-in-place notifications were not sent out during the incident as it was not deemed necessary to do so.