Man arrested following pursuit through Atascadero

A motorcyclist was arrested following a pursuit through Atascadero Wednesday morning, police say.

Atascadero police say it started around 8:38 a.m. when an officer noticed a motorcyclist on Highway 101 near Morro Road “commit several traffic violations.”

The officer tried to stop the motorcyclist, but police say the rider took off, speeding down surface streets before the officer ended the pursuit “for public safety reasons” once the rider rode into the Atascadero Lake Park area.

Officers were dispatched to the area and say someone reported seeing a person hide a motorcycle on San Francisco Road before running off.

A short time later, officers say they found a man they believe to be the motorcyclist hiding inside a porta potty on Azucena Avenue.

The man, identified as a 42-year-old Bradley resident, was taken into custody and faces charges of felony evading, possession of a controlled substance along with a probation violation.

