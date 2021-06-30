Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested following pursuit through Atascadero

Police say the man was found hiding in a porta potty
items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Atascadero police investigate three local massage parlors
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 15:20:08-04

A motorcyclist was arrested following a pursuit through Atascadero Wednesday morning, police say.

Atascadero police say it started around 8:38 a.m. when an officer noticed a motorcyclist on Highway 101 near Morro Road “commit several traffic violations.”

The officer tried to stop the motorcyclist, but police say the rider took off, speeding down surface streets before the officer ended the pursuit “for public safety reasons” once the rider rode into the Atascadero Lake Park area.

Officers were dispatched to the area and say someone reported seeing a person hide a motorcycle on San Francisco Road before running off.

A short time later, officers say they found a man they believe to be the motorcyclist hiding inside a porta potty on Azucena Avenue.

The man, identified as a 42-year-old Bradley resident, was taken into custody and faces charges of felony evading, possession of a controlled substance along with a probation violation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today