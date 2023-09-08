Man arrested following reported disturbance, shots fired along San Marcos Road

A man was taken into custody following a reported disturbance and shots fired in the Atascadero area Thursday night.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reports the call came in around 11:30 p.m. for the incident along San Marcos Road.

Sheriff’s officials say a man, woman and 3-year-old child were in a parked car near their home when the adults reportedly began arguing.

The man got out of the car and began firing shots at the vehicle before taking off, according to sheriff’s officials, who say no one was hurt.

It was initially thought the man may have gone to his home along San Marcos Road, officials said, adding that authorities responded and closed that portion of San Marcos Road before they determined the 27-year-old man was not at the home.

He reportedly turned himself in later and was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a firearm.

