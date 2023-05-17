Man arrested following robbery at Atascadero convenience store

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after an attempted robbery at an Atascadero convenience store.

Police were called to the Circle K on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. at 5:51 a.m. for a reported robbery.

A clerk at the store told officers that a man wearing a blond curly wig showed her a gun and demanded all the money from the cash draw.

The woman gave the man the cash and he fled the store, threatening to shoot her is she called police.

After receiving a description of the man from the clerk, and reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Anthony Thomas of Atascadero.

Police arrested Thomas, who admitted to committing the robbery.

The stolen money was found in a hole in the ground where Thomas reportedly buried it.

Thomas was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of robbery, brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance, and committing a crime while out on bail.

