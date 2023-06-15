Man arrested for alleged weapons violation in Paso Robles

A man was arrested in Paso Robles for alleged weapons violation Wednesday, police announced.

Paso Robles police said an officer was flagged down by a citizen to report a suspicious vehicle and person at the Golden Hill Mobil gas station, 2401 Golden Hills Road around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Arriving officers then stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver as he was leaving the gas station, according to the press release.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Carlos Davis of Santa Barbara County, was found to have a fixed-blade knife hidden in his waistband.

Officers said they then searched the vehicle and found ammunition, pepper spray, a stab-resistant vest, a stun gun and a replica Glock handgun.

Police also found a scanner with the channel reported set to "police", a black ski mask and duct tape.

Davis was arrested for the concealed knife and was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple felony charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anybody with information is encourage to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.