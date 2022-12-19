UPDATE: Man arrested for allegedly driving towards SLO Police officers during pursuit

At 5:38 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling in a Maroon Ford F150 truck near Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.

SLO Police said officers located the man, who was allegedly speeding and driving in the opposite direction of traffic.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Tyler Grant Stevens, evaded the officers as they tried to stop him.

Authorities said they relocated Stevens, and a pursuit ensued.

According to SLO Police, the officers tried to stop him at a parking lot in the 3500 block of Broad Street, but the suspect increased his speed and drove his truck head-on toward the officers.

SLO Police said the officers reacted quickly, getting out of the way. They were not injured.

Around 6:18 a.m., Cal Poly Police Department reported a red Ford Bronco was driving the wrong way on Higuera Street.

SLO Police said officers located the red truck after it allegedly crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant.

Authorities believe Stevens from Paso Robles drove both trucks but switched vehicles after the first pursuit. According to SLO Police, both cars were registered to Stevens' family members.

SLO Police arrested Stevens and said he is facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony reckless evading.