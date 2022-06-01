Man arrested for attempted kidnapping, assault on an officer

A man was arrested on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and assault on an officer.

San Luis Obispo Police say that at around 9:30 a.m., William Francis, a transient, was seen being aggressive towards a woman in downtown San Luis Obispo and attempted to grab her in a crosswalk.

A concerned citizen reportedly intervened, giving the woman the opportunity to get away by jumping into a nearby passing car.

When SLOPD officers arrived, they took Francis into custody.

Authorities say while taking him into custody, Francis assaulted officers, though he did not injure them.

Francis was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. His bail is set at $500,000.

This is an ongoing investigation, and SLOPD is asking any witnesses to this crime, or other incidents involving Francis to call (805) 594-8029.