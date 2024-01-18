Man arrested for breaking into hotel guest's car in Santa Maria

Santa Maria arrested a man for breaking into a hotel guest's car early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the burglary happened around 4 a.m. in the area of 2100 North Preisker Lane.

Police saw a man walk up to a hotel guest's vehicle, break a window and take property from the vehicle, according to the press release.

The man, now identified as 42-year-old Arthur Martinez Pichardo, rode off on his bicycle and tried to flee from the police but failed.

Pichardo was arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary and resisting arrest.