Man arrested for breaking into hotel guest's car in Santa Maria

Posted at 5:12 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 20:12:26-05

Santa Maria arrested a man for breaking into a hotel guest's car early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the burglary happened around 4 a.m. in the area of 2100 North Preisker Lane.

Police saw a man walk up to a hotel guest's vehicle, break a window and take property from the vehicle, according to the press release.

The man, now identified as 42-year-old Arthur Martinez Pichardo, rode off on his bicycle and tried to flee from the police but failed.

Pichardo was arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary and resisting arrest.

KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg