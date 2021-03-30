Man arrested for domestic violence after standoff with police in Paso Robles

A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested Monday after police say he barricaded himself inside an apartment bathroom and told officers he wouldn't come out unless they shot him.

Paso Robles police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Branch Creek after a they say a 911 call came in around 6 p.m. from a “hysterical female.”

Shortly after the call was made, the line disconnected and police say when dispatchers tried calling back, the woman could be heard crying and coughing before the call once again disconnected.

“Officers raced to the scene to hear the sounds of a struggle inside, but nobody would answer the door. Fearing the female was in trouble, officers booted the door and were met by a female victim and young child who escaped the house,” police said in a press release.

Officers say the woman had a cut to the back of her head.

Police tried to make contact with the suspect, who they identified as Ivan Peraltabarrios, but they say he barricaded himself inside a bathroom.

“Peraltabarrios stated he was armed and would not surrender, stating police would have to shoot him,” police said.

After about an hour of efforts to communicate with the 25-year-old via cell phone, police say Peraltabarrios surrendered.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, threats with the intent to terrorize and willful delay of an officer, according to police.

Jail logs show bail is set at $50,000.