Man arrested for following, harassing Lompoc Valley Middle School students

A man was arrested in Lompoc on Wednesday after harassing several students at Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS).

The Lompoc Police Department (LPD) says staff at the middle school reported that a female student was followed as she walked to school on the morning of Feb. 26.

During the incident, an adult male associated with a white Honda sedan reportedly followed and harassed the student as he requested her personal and social media information.

Following that situation, LPD says there were two other reported incidents involving an adult male associated with a white Honda sedan parked near LVMS who exposed himself as female students walked past his vehicle.

LPD's investigation ultimately led them to positively identify 26-year-old Adrian Guadian as the suspect.

After obtaining and executing a search warrant, authorities say Guadian was arrested on March 19 for the charge of contact and/or communication with a minor with the intent to commit a specific crime.

The 26-year-old was reportedly booked at the LPD jail.

Officials encourage anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact LPD Detective Kayla Horton.