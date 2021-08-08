Man arrested for hitting person with a truck outside a Santa Barbara laundromat, police say

A man was arrested for attempted murder with a vehicle after driving into a laundromat in Santa Barbara, police said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to the Mesa Village Laundromat on Meigs Rd. around 7:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a crash.

Police said it appeared the driver of the vehicle intentionally used the truck to hit a victim standing in front of the business.

Officers identified the driver as 51-year-old Patrick Tobin of Santa Barbara.

Tobin saw the victim standing in front of the laundromat and then drove his pick-up truck toward the victim, hitting him and propelling him about 20 feet through the front glass windows, according to a police report.

Investigators said Tobin then reversed his truck and fled the scene.

Community members saw what happened and tried to chase Tobin. According to authorities, Tobin then tried to hit one of the witnesses with his truck but struck a large concrete pillar instead.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department arrived on scene quickly and assisted community members in detaining Tobin until police arrived.

The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

According to law enforcement, Tobin was arrested and booking into the Santa Barbara County Jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail is set at $500,000.