Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for hitting person with a truck outside a Santa Barbara laundromat, police say

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara Police Department
The front entrance of laundromat on Meigs Rd. is completely damaged after some drove into in with the intention of hitting a person standing in front, according to Santa Barbara Police.
laundromat sb.jpg
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 21:03:37-04

A man was arrested for attempted murder with a vehicle after driving into a laundromat in Santa Barbara, police said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to the Mesa Village Laundromat on Meigs Rd. around 7:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a crash.

Police said it appeared the driver of the vehicle intentionally used the truck to hit a victim standing in front of the business.

Officers identified the driver as 51-year-old Patrick Tobin of Santa Barbara.

Tobin saw the victim standing in front of the laundromat and then drove his pick-up truck toward the victim, hitting him and propelling him about 20 feet through the front glass windows, according to a police report.

Investigators said Tobin then reversed his truck and fled the scene.

Community members saw what happened and tried to chase Tobin. According to authorities, Tobin then tried to hit one of the witnesses with his truck but struck a large concrete pillar instead.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department arrived on scene quickly and assisted community members in detaining Tobin until police arrived.

The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

According to law enforcement, Tobin was arrested and booking into the Santa Barbara County Jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today