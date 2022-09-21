Man arrested for pepper-spraying demonstrators in Templeton

A man from Arroyo Grande was arrested for pepper-spraying a group of people who were holding a peaceful political demonstration in Templeton Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office said.

Miguel Angel Olivares, 46, approached a group of six to eight people on the Vineyard Drive overpass of highway 101 around 9:00 a.m. in the morning, officials said.

Olivares confronted the group with a different political viewpoint and went into a heated argument. Deputies said he then pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed six members of the group. Two of the victims were over the age of 65.

Deputies arrived on scene and arrested Olivares for two counts of elder abuse with great bodily injury, unlawful use of tear gas, and resisting arrest.

All six victims were treated by medics at the scene and released.