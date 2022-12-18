Man arrested for reckless driving in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Police responded to reports of a reckless driver Sunday morning.

Police say the reports came from the downtown area. Officers attempted to stop the driver several times.

During the pursuit, the driver crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant at Broad and Francis streets.

The driver, identified as Tyler Stevens,19, of Paso Robles, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony reckless evading.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. More information will be added to this article when it becomes available.